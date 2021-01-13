Send impeachment straight to the floor
I love the notion of giving Republicans a chance to remove the president within their own ranks. But the 25th Amendment is not the answer.
The best solution is a vote of impeachment straight to the floor. No need for a committee or investigations because the members of Congress are direct witnesses to crime that was perpetrated against them. They can make a personal judgment about themselves.
A second impeachment neuters this misogynist from running for federal office and that takes away the marketing campaign he has been building the past six months. It also sets him alone as the worst, most corrupt, president in our nation's history.
A Senate conviction is unnecessary. No worry: convictions will come from the southern district of New York, and now, the federal judiciary.
I can wait seven more days now that everyone is on alert.
-- Patrick Bennett, Mapleton