Sending ‘gracias’ to timely helpers
A wonderful Hispanic family saved me “big time” in Provo on Thursday, June 24, and I don’t even know who they are!
I was helping a family member move some merchandise packaged in boxes a bit larger than shoe boxes. The boxes were stacked about 5 feet tall on three different pallets. I had a pallet in my pickup and the other two on an ATV trailer.
A crash on northbound I-15 near Springville sent me across the freeway to a secondary road to work my way north. Just as I arrived at a road that would lead me to the freeway, disaster struck. Heading slightly downhill on an “S” curve, I touched my brakes and the two trailer pallets came tumbling forward onto the hitch and roadway. I quickly drove off the road to a gravel parking spot, and stopped to assess the situation.
A newer, black car drove in right beside me. My concern was, “Are they mad at me? Did I harm their vehicle?” A beautiful Hispanic lady emerged from the car and simply started picking up boxes. Her son and my grandson ran back down the road to retrieve boxes in the road and those moved to the side by other motorists. She and two sons were lifting boxes and restacking them in the truck bed and around the trailer at a much lower level.
I noticed an accent when she was giving directions to her boys. Coincidentally I speak fluent “Mexican.” I spoke with her in Spanish, thanked her for being so helpful and told her she was teaching her sons to be good, productive citizens.
The punchline is I don’t know who these people are. They were wonderfully helpful and stayed right with me until everything was reloaded and secure. God bless this family. No one else stopped to help an old man and his grandson.
If you know a Hispanic family in Utah County with two sons who drive a newer black car, please thank them for me. They are the kind of people who make Utah a great place to live.
— J.R. Nelson. Ferron