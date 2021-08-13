I am dismayed by the recent law that means school districts cannot currently require masks. I am an educator, and I greatly fear for the health of my students, some of whom are immunocompromised. If a school district is able to create its own dress code, why can they not require masks? If they can require specific vaccinations, why not masks? If they can require students not to punch each other in the face, why not masks?
I feel that our state government is allowing a few loud parents who refuse to accept the science behind disease control to take precedence over the health of our children. If school districts are not allowed to protect their students, then I expect the government to step in to keep them safe. Currently, I'm very disappointed in this regard.
— Kyrie Law, Pleasant Grove