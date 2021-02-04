Shoutout to the Utah County Health Department
In defense of the Utah County Health Department, I think that the frustrations expressed in several readers' letters on Tuesday, Feb. 2, were the result of an overwhelmed department trying to set up and work the kinks out of a very complex process.
The online registration system for COVID-19 vaccinations is something of a nightmare, but that is probably due to the massive number of people trying to use the system. Some refinement is in order. However, after a number of attempts over a couple of weeks, I actually succeeded in making an appointment. After that, the procedure went very well.
Kudos to the health department for having a very easy-to-navigate system at the Spanish Fork location. We were able to find a parking space, although the lot is continually nearly full with cars constantly arriving and leaving. Once inside the building, the National Guardsmen, medical service volunteers and those working at every station were friendly, helpful and competent. We received the shot within 10 minutes of our entering the building, waited comfortably for the required 15 minutes in the large waiting area, then scheduled our second dose. We left the building 45 minutes after entering the parking lot, having never waited more than a couple of minutes at any stage of the process.
We need to give credit where credit is due, and I want to thank the Utah County Health Department and all those that are working with it for a very positive experience.
-- Gloria E. Wheeler, Provo