Stamp of disapproval for Rep. Curtis
I am disappointed and upset that our U.S. Representative John Curtis voted against House Bill Resolution 1092, and House Bill 8015, both related to upholding and supporting USPS operations.
I grew up in Oregon, and have lived in Utah for six years. Both states are vote-by-mail states. I have been eternally grateful for these options and ease of voting. However, I am concerned about the increase in nationwide mail-in ballots due to the pandemic and the ability of the USPS to distribute and return these important ballots.
I am currently pregnant and at a slightly higher risk of contracting the virus. At risk to myself, I have signed up to volunteer as a Utah County election worker to relieve elderly poll workers and to support this important election. In light of my personal sacrifices of time and health to uphold voting accessibility in my community, I feel Curtis' decisions to not support the USPS in the expansion of mail-in ballots is disrespectful and dismissive of the actions of so many Americans who are working to make this a safe election.
I urge Rep. Curtis to please reconsider his stance on future bills and resolutions related to nationwide voting accessibility.
-- Aspen Dalton, Provo