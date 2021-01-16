Stand up for rights or you will lose them
I would like to comment on your article “Mask mandates lead to protest, referendums and ordinances” in your December 31, 2020-January 1, 2021 issue.
I respect the governor and what he is trying to do. But he is abusing his executive power. He is abusing our rights. I agree with Amberli Nelson. It is against the Constitution to force us, to force any citizen, to wear masks. Studies have shown that masks are more harmful than helpful. The mandates are not mandates but acts of a tyrannical governor. If we do not stand up for our rights we lose them, I assure you.
-- Elissa Allred, Eagle Mountain