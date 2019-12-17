I'd like to speak out in favor of the tax reform recently passed by the Utah State Legislature. Some have argued that this reform hurts low income families because they'll have to pay more in sales tax than they have previously.
However, I think that it's important for everyone to have a stake in the state government and for everyone to have "skin in the game." I think this will help people pay closer attention to how state funds are used.
The increase in sales tax also generates needed revenue for state programs that will benefit low income families as well as everyone else. The recent reform does add some tax help, in the form of tax credits for low and middle income families.
The state of Utah is known as a well managed state and this tax reform is part of that management. It will benefit Utahns in the long run.
By ANDREW SMITH, Saratoga Springs