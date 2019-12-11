This past week I participated in an initially discouraging, but ultimately hopeful, political conversation on Facebook that I believe could be instructive for all of us as we each seek our "better angels."
The discussion was on the topic of the impeachment of President Trump (of whom I am a proponent).
The conversation was initially discouraging because many of those skeptical of the impeachment inquiry didn't so much dispute the established facts as muddy the water with counter-accusations from a paradigm of victimhood.
These accusations are typical of a certain strain of political aggrievement (which afflicts segments of both major parties) in which the pain, the hurt and the frustration that is felt (the reality of which is indisputable) inhibits any well-reasoned discussion.
Much research shows that our reasoning powers usually work backward from our starting position and ideological architecture, and then work to rationalize these positions even if it means we must sometimes make one too many assumptions or rely on generally-faulty logic.
While posting, I immediately felt the urge to attack, to vent these strong emotions that motivate my reasoning, even lash out at those whose positions I viewed as wholly untenable. However, with the memory of counterproductive political arguments springing to mind, I decided to pursue discussion in as calm and cool a manner as I could manage.
The discussion lasted almost a whole day of intermittent posting, but by the end I was able to congratulate the other participants on maintaining a respectful atmosphere, and I was able to see these political "opponents" as more than mere caricatures of their political tribe.
One of the last comments, invoking Lincoln, well summarizes what I feel we must cling to most fervently. "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection."
Adam Stevenson, Provo