There are 37 states in this country which do not tax social security. Good old Utah is not one of them. This money is the result of money earned during our working years that was taxed to the fullest extent of the law. Now our state is one of a few that continues to tax funds which are the only source of income for many.
Our state legislature would probably give the excuse that the state tax code just follows federal law in determining adjusted gross income, but that is no excuse. All they need to do is add an adjustment line on form TC-40 to deduct out taxable social security.
Get with the program, state legislature. Join 37 other states and stop taxing social security at the state level.
BY NEIL MITCHELL, Provo