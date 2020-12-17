Students learn better in the classroom
I am a 10-year resident of Lehi and currently a senior at Skyridge High school. As a student during this 2020 school year, I've been drastically impacted by the modified schedule we've been attending since the middle of October. This new schedule makes it so that every Wednesday is a remote learning day, where students will complete classwork from home online.
The schedule was changed to limit the amount of contact students make in school to decrease the spread of COVID-19, but there is very little spread actually happening in schools. The World Health Organization states that schools appear to be low-transmission zones as long as proper precautions are taken. Students are much more likely to get COVID-19 from their own family at home than to be exposed at school. They also emphasize the issues related to the closure of schools and online learning that I will emphasize in my letter.
In removing Wednesdays from the schedule every week, it made it so that teachers lost many hours of important class time. As a result, teachers need to assign a lot of extra work to their students to be completed on Wednesdays to make up for not having as much class time. This is a huge problem for high school students that are already extremely busy with extracurricular activities and work. All of their classes are competing for their time on Wednesdays and there is so much work that students are getting swamped. Getting all this work done on time and trying to get a good grade is very taxing on students' lives.
Not only is the amount of work ridiculous, but the online lessons students are required to complete are a fail. Learning online is exponentially more difficult than learning in the classroom because it is impossible to ask questions and receive an answer in a reasonable amount of time or get additional help on topics students may not understand. Everyone I've talked to about this new schedule, students and teachers alike, say that the new schedule is harder. Online classes are more difficult for teachers to manage and learning at home is causing students to struggle.
I suggest that Alpine School District should reevaluate their decision to continue the remote learning on Wednesdays. Based on the surveying I've done with local teachers and students, they all seem to agree that going to school, face to face, five times a week would greatly improve workload, grades and motivation. Teachers would be less stressed about losing class time and have more time to work with their students in class so students do not have as many issues. Students would be less stressed, learn more effectively, and have time to focus on work, sports or other extracurricular activities. And because there is little to no evidence of COVID-19 spreading as long as proper precautions are taken, going to school, in person five days a week, would be safe for the community and students.
-- Connor Storrs, Lehi