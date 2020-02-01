The other night on the news there was a story about how schools were doing plays and other presentations on gun violence and a couple of kids were interviewed as to how they were terrified at school. The possibility of gun violence seems to have made their lives unlivable as they are so depressed and sad.
I took the liberty of doing research and found that in 2017 (the latest year there is complete information), there were 15 kids killed and 28 wounded in school shootings. A terrible statistic indeed.
However, during 2017, there were also 2,526 kids killed in automobile accidents and over 300,000 injured. Those depressed kids were over 168 times more likely to be killed in a car wreck and over 10,000 times more likely to be injured in one. In addition, it is estimated that over 25% of the driving statistics are caused as a result of distractions from cell phone use.
Those school presentations are concentrating on the wrong items. While it is impossible to outlaw school students from cars and cell phones, liberal politicians advocate for the abolition of private ownership of guns. That shows what a sick, irrational and illogical world we live in. Depriving honest citizens of their second amendment rights might save a couple dozen students while ignoring the tens of thousands who will die or be injured due to the use of cars and cell phones.