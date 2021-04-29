Support for Centennial history project
Several days ago the Daily Herald ran a story about a history assignment at Centennial Middle School that two parents had found offensive. After reading the article, I wasn't sure what the parents had found offensive — was it that students couldn't choose their role? Was it a gender issue? Racial insensitivity? My husband and daughter were similarly baffled.
I am writing to support the history teacher who designed what looked to me like a thoughtful, engaging assignment that would help eighth graders develop critical thinking skills. Our citizens are sorely in need of the ability to assess source credibility and draw their own conclusions. Eighth grade is not too young to start developing such skills. I'm surprised that a newspaper editor would oppose an assignment that asks teenagers to read primary sources and draw conclusions from them.
As reported in the Herald the day after the original story, after the two parent complaints, the teacher revised the assignment. Although I expect the revised assignment was also worthwhile, it's a shame that the teacher or school felt the need to change the assignment for all students. I expect that the teacher would have gladly provided an alternate assignment for the two students whose parents opposed the original.
Unless one of the newspaper's editors was one of the offended parents, I'm not sure why the editor thought that the history assignment was newsworthy. As a community we should be supporting our public school teachers, who are working overtime to educate our students, not publicly shaming their efforts to educate thinking citizens.
-- Stacie Mason, Provo