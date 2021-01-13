Supports commission decision on Bridal Veil Falls
I'm writing in support of the decision made by the Utah County Commission to block private development at the natural landmark. Bridal Veil Falls should remain public and available to everyone without charging money to see it. Bridal Veil Falls is a landmark that is a big part of the community in the Lehi/American Fork area. It would be kind of ridiculous to give that away to a private owner who wants to make money out of it.
If Bridal Veil Falls become private land, even if nothing is developed, eventually it will become either a residential or commercial area. If government officials sell to a private owner, eventually, even if it's not right away, the area will become less and less available to the general public.
Not only would it be bad for the general public, but if this area were to be developed, those who live in this developed area would be at risk of avalanches. The restaurant that used to be at Bridal Veil Falls was destroyed by an avalanche, and this should serve as an example that it is not safe to develop buildings in this area. It's been nearly 50 years since it was used as a restaurant in the 1970s and has been in the public domain since then, and should continue to be so.
Richard Losee's plan to make a drug rehabilitation center and aerial tram at Bridal Veil Falls would be a starting point in making the area available for development to more and more buildings, or falling into the hands of a private owner. If Bridal Veil Falls were to be made private, there wouldn't be any real tourist attractions in our area. It's a landmark that makes our area unique and should be available for all. It's my understanding that Losee filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to overturn the commission's decision. I hope that the public stays involved and continues to make its voice heard if the private developers force the issue to continue in the courts.
-- Jaydan River Jeppson, Lehi