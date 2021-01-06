Take Utah out of tech suit
Amid a skyrocketing case count, the pandemic continues to threaten our economy and connections to friends and family. As the coronavirus crisis continues to approach its zenith, more health and safety measures will continue to keep normal life at bay.
Since the start of the pandemic, technology has connected loved ones, sustained classrooms and saved jobs. But Attorney General Reyes' choice to join a lawsuit targeting Google and the tech ecosystem stands to remove one of the only consistent parts of life in 2020: Our ability to depend on technology.
The lawsuit would inject regulation and oversight into the industry, and the partisan architects behind it only care about the interests of the political swamp, not Utahns. I call on Attorney General Reyes to remember his constituents' concerns and take Utah out of this harmful suit.
-- Kanav Mayawala, Salt Lake City