Our young people spend a large portion of their lives inside of a school building. Students go through multitudes of emotions and struggles.
Teachers are a big influence in children's lives and teacher salary has been overlooked for a long time. Teachers should be paid more. They are shaping the minds of children and a lower salary doesn't attract the professionals we need to continue to foster growth and success.
Not only do teachers give students a basic understanding of common core curriculum, but they teach valuable lessons that students can use for the rest of their lives.
For what teachers do for us, they definitely don't get paid enough. Utah teachers have comparatively large class sizes and are still paid lower than other states. Well-compensated teachers that are working to fill young heads with knowledge will be more likely to remain in the workforce and continue to build our community.
BY ALYSSA ADAMSON, Lehi