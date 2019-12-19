The leading cause of death for teenagers between the ages of 10-17 in Utah is suicide.
This frightening thought that one of my peers could be a part of that statistic is made very real when Utah's suicide rates keep increasing. There are things that the state can do to attempt to drop these numbers. One of the main ways is providing mental health services that are affordable and covered.
Medicaid expansion is being considered at this time. It would provide the ability to give a larger amount of people access to have Mental Health services covered. The concern of accessible, affordable healthcare is a significant issue in the Utah government this year.
With the consistent increase of more suicides and our large opioid issue, it would be beneficial to introduce the expansion of Medicaid to Utah because it would provide more people with the help that they need. Living in the 3rd congressional district, it is good to have John Curtis' support on the improvement of Healthcare.
He states on his website Curtis House, "These programs have a real and direct impact on many lives. As your Congressman, I am committed to keeping these programs strong and available for those who need it now and making sure that they are sustainable for future generations."
It is of great importance to me personally that HealthCare is expanded because I am in the age group that it is most common for me to see my peers die from a self-inflicted death, and the opportunity for more people to have affordable Mental Health services will provide reduced suicide rates according to Maria Catellucci's article on Modern HealthCare.
The goal is to keep the suicide rates down and the affordable Healthcare programs accessible to a broader amount of Utah's population.
RAINE MARTINEZ, Lehi