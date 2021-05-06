Thanks to Slate Canyon cleanup volunteers
Thank you, citizens of Utah County who celebrated Earth Day 2021 by volunteering in Slate Canyon. Your efforts made a tremendous difference! Please join us in thanking our partners Provo City Parks, Conserve Utah Valley, Monte L. Bean Museum, Wasatch Graffiti Busters, Western Metals Recycling, Utah Native Plant Society, UVU College of Science. BYU Sustainability Club, WestPro Inc., Slate Canyon Naturalists and all the students of Provost, Spring Creek and Wasatch elementary schools who helped improve the entrance to Slate Canyon.
A remarkable force of more than 300 volunteers and their families hauled branches, improved the bike skills course, removed graffiti from boulders and canyon walls, launched a citizen science species project and learned about the insects, plants and animals of Slate Canyon.
The next steps to help protect Provo’s natural resources, include a Conserve Utah Valley Town Hall held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, “State and Fate of the Bonneville Shoreline Trail” (zoom.us/j/7570632455). Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Brandon Plewe, chair of Utah Valley Trails Association, will speak about what people need to know about the statewide and local efforts.
The second Slate Canyon Saturday will be May 22 from 9:30 a.m. to noon and will remove invasive myrtle spurge from the Bonneville Shoreline Trail between the Y Mountain Trailhead and Slate Canyon. Find more information at conserveutahvalley.org.
-- Kristina K. Davis, Provo