That's not a tryptophan coma
In 1968, a turbulent election year like 2020, my mother set a Thanksgiving table for 25 people in the midst of an influenza epidemic. Within days, 23 of our 25 family and guests were very sick with the Hong Kong flu.
Today, public health officials begged states to limit Thanksgiving to household only. Inexplicably, Utah's governor allowed families in Utah to invite anyone and everyone they want.
Governor Herbert is driving the state under the influence.
-- Kim Shinkoskey, Woods Cross