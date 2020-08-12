As Paul Harvey used to say, "Now for the rest of the story."
All of the recent protests which have evolved in destructive violence and shootings have been reported in the light racial injustice. Not one mention has been made by the national news media of that which caused the loss of life. Every one of the victims had broken the law and made an individual choice not to lay down their weapons and surrender to our peacekeeping officers. That choice, although it was not wise, created a confrontation wherein it was harm or be harmed. Racial bias has nothing to do with the reaction of one at which a weapon is aimed.
It is true that the USA is not a perfect place in which to live although it is home for millions who choose to live here. We have a system of laws which are intended to protect and support every citizen. Those who choose to break the laws know that there may be a reckoning take place. Those who are commanded to lay down weapons by authorized enforcers of these laws and choose not to do so also know that they may receive bodily harm or death. There is nothing our government can do to change the choice of those who rebel. Protesting the results of enforcement without recognizing the victim's responsibility of choice is to leave out the rest of the story.
Yes, the killing of those who defy the law is a tragedy which can only be improved upon by educating our citizens that laws are written for the protection of the people who abide by them. Those who rebel with force make an unwise choice.
-- Francis Eickbush, Pleasant Grove