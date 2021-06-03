There's nothing simple about critical race theory
Regarding CRT, I’ve read the Letter Mr. Baldwin wrote ("Yo, Legislature, Listen Up" May 29) and would like to offer some comments as he has regarding the latest social news hot button of critical race theory (CRT). While I agree with some of his statements -- “[need for] due diligence,” … ”the way we talk to our children matters,” and … “don’t receive your signaling from party leaders or talking heads.” However, most of his letter seemed to be directed toward supporting the idea “that social problems are created by more societal structures”… than they are by an individual’s psychology, because that “simply put, [is what] critical race theory says.”
I, on the other hand, believe there is nothing “simple” about critical race theory. It took over 50 years to develop to this point, working Marxist socialistic – economic – political theory into national political and legislative attempts to explain … and supposedly deal with … 20th century violence, prejudice and discrimination. The most recent emphasis on the new social media “sound-bites,” “140 character messages” and “tailored” journalism all intended to explain everything in 15 minutes or less, does nothing to help us understand the complex issues we’re challenged to deal with today in accordance with American principles and ideals.
Discrimination domination, putting one person’s value higher than another’s due to arbitrary physical, sexual, religious or other characteristics simply because of opportunistic power or authority decrees defies logic, basic human abilities and the innate value of every human person. Not to mention the underlying principles of the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights
We do need to learn from the past, to understand -- as best we can – the multitude of factors that determined our history, but the purpose must be to focus on moving forward to a peaceful, better future for everyone. Recent events have focused on destructive discrimination in the form of “police brutality” and anti-Asian violence in addition to “Black Lives Matter” and other divisive issues.
Provo does not need to see any re-creation of the Portland 80+ days of rioting they had in 2020. Even the chaos of a “Burning Man” festival or another Woodstock would be preferable to community destruction, violence, murders, and another round of brother vs. brother confrontations.
We need to plan for progress, to continue to work toward our American beliefs of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” and the realization of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” hopes for all of us: man, woman, citizen and immigrant.
We are all one race -- the “homo sapiens” human race -- of mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. It is our differences that make us great -- together. We are not “cookie-cutter” copies of each other. Our differences enable us to build a better world for everyone – if we can just learn to peacefully cooperate and together deal with the random aberrations (even World Wars, pandemics, mental disorders and dictators). There are nearly 8 billion of us on Earth now – isn’t it time we learned to live peacefully together?
And here in America, on Memorial Day we reminded ourselves of the intimate, personal cost so many have endured to give us the chance to have the Freedom to build a life and society dedicated to individual “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Don’t let the millions of sacrifices be in vain -- build a better future for everyone, worldwide.
-- Dan Fetzer, Provo