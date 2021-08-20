This is the wrong time for a mask stigma
My daughter experienced what happens when masks aren’t obligatory the last week of the previous school year. At her tender age of 6, she felt keenly how difficult it is to be one of few classmates still wearing masks while teachers gloried in the uncovered faces of her fellow students. She came home in tears, embarrassed and hurt by the uncomfortable situation.
Unfortunately, mask wearing has become politicized and fought over to the point that it almost feels like a stigma. As eager as I am to abandon mask wearing, now is not the time. Let us hold out a little longer until the pandemic is truly under control. Let us embrace the solution that has proven to reduce transmission of diseases and prevented disruption to leaning. In such a divided, untrusting populous, let us not let mask wearing in schools be determined by the whim of every parent. There needs to be consistency, especially in learning settings where not only the spread of viruses causes disruption, but the discomfort of standing out for being different.
— Kaylie Allen, Springville