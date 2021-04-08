Three cheers for Neil Mitchell
Hooray for you, Neil Mitchell (published letter on March 24), I have been complaining about this double tax for 15 years. If you have paid into the system -- if it be Social Security or a pension that you have paid taxes on both through the years -- why do you have to pay on them again?
The State Tax Commission says if you make over a certain amount, you have to pay taxes on your Social Security and your pensions. We are retired. We have no employment. We are living on Social Security and our pensions. What a scam.
If the truth be known, the state legislator people don’t have to pay on their so-called benefits, because of the loopholes they create. It’s time for the retirement people of Utah to take a stand on this issue.
I hope you, Neil Mitchell, run for office. You will get my “vote.” You are for the people.
-- David Johnson, Spanish Fork