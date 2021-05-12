Letter: Thumbs down to a thumbs down
Shame on the Daily Herald for deriding those who participated in Rep. Curtis’ town hall meeting and discussed critical race theory (thumbs down May 7).
The constituents know what critical race theory is, that is why they are so concerned and adamant that it not be taught in schools. Teaching children that white people are inherently racist and that their parents are also racist is dangerous. These “ideas” should not be required or accepted teaching in Utah schools.
And the Daily Herald should be more respectful of citizens being involved in voicing their opinions to their elected officials.
— Jeff Smith, Spanish Fork