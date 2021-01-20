Thumbs down to your thumbs down
I have to disagree with your thumbs down to our four congressmen who voted not to impeach our outgoing president.
Listening to Trump's speech that was going on at the time, the bad actors were starting their awful attempt to vandalize our Capitol. President Trump said, "We need to peacefully march over to the Capitol" and asked the group to be respectful.
I was told to "fight" to overcome an illness I have. I never thought to go angrily to thump on a doctor. It was a figure of speech to motivate me to be strong. When the president used the word "fight," it was in the same context, not to stir up the crowd to fight physically or destroy property.
We are now finding out there were Antifa and BLM people in the crowd, helping to stir things up. We need to not be so quick to blame until we have all of the facts.
We just spent four years trying to impeach this president over a phony Russian collusion allegation that has now been proven as bogus. Why continue to waste taxpayer money on another vindictive attempt to hurt this man? We need our Congress to do something beneficial and positive instead of the current vindictive, divisive manner now taking place.
-- Larry Wachter, Saratoga Springs