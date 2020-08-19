Time to pass Dream and Promise Act
Our country has a long history of mistreating and marginalizing immigrant communities, and considering the recent counter-attacks made on immigrant youth by the president following the Supreme Court's ruling in support of DACA, the issue could not be more timely.
The immigration system, as it currently exists, is broken. It separates families, destroys relationships, trivializes trauma, and deepens inequality. While all of these problems cannot be completely solved with one piece of legislation, I am calling on Mitt Romney and Mike Lee to do their part in lessening the burden on immigrant youth by supporting HR 6, the Dream and Promise Act. After all, until legislation supports our youth, they will have no where to look in this country they call home for permanent protection.
After being passed by the House of Representatives, the Dream and Promise Act has been overwhelmingly publicly supported by faith leaders, business owners, and individuals locally and nationally. The time is now to make this act a priority and refuse to relent until it has become law. Let it be done in the name of goodness, grace, justice and morality.
-- Faith Williams, Provo