Too Reich often makes a wrong
Thank you for publishing several columns that are meaningful, reasoned, and respectful to readers and people in general -- Rich Lowry, Jonah Goldberg and Michael Barone -- also Andrew Napolitano, for the most part.
I wish I could say the same for Robert Reich and Kathleen Parker. Robert Reich's columns seem to me to be full of and nothing but wildly unfounded hate-filled, left-wing rants. Though not an economist (trained as a lawyer), he writes much of the time about economic issues. That would not be a problem if he had a convincing grasp of economics and of the issues he addresses. The problem is that he consistently gets even the most basic economics and related issues wrong. For that, he has been called out several times in past years by various writers, including some at Forbes magazine.
Reich recognizes only the role of workers, but seemingly not the roles of entrepreneurs, innovation, capital and risk. He advocates for higher minimum wage laws and expansion of labor union power, but ignores the resulting major loss of jobs for unskilled workers, including youth and minorities (projected recently at 1.4 million by the Congressional Budget Office, if the minimum hourly wage were set at $15).
If this were so, why not hike the wage minimum to an even much higher level?
To bring my complaints about Reich (and Kathleen Parker, whose columns and claims are similarly biased, partisan and false) up-to-date, both contribute fully to the attack on and denial of the following facts regarding the Trump years and results: Under Trump -- despite impulsive tweets and offensive behaviors -- our country realized REAL progress, recovery and improved protection of human rights, including the following: protection of life (unborn babies) and Constitution (constitutionalist judges), freedom of conscience and worship, self-protection (2nd amendment), recovery of a thriving free market economy, worker wage increases, and record low unemployment for all, including minorities! Plus rebuilding of national defense, and a much-needed kind of international respect (or fear) on the part of the evil empires: Chinese Communist Party (confronting genocide, trade violations, and tech theft), Putin (real sanctions), North Korea (reduced weapons testing and saber rattling), and Iran (reduced terror levels and removal of Soleimani).
If only we could still have columns from Charles Krauthammer, Victor Davis Hanson, and Thomas Sowell! At least we still have many of their writings and YouTube videos available.
-- Dan Bartholomew, Orem