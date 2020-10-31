Too young to vote, but please consider 'yes' to Prop 9
My name is Aubrey Passey. I am a senior at Skyridge High School. I am 17 years old, and just a little too young to vote, so I am writing this letter to encourage voters to approve Proposition 9.
I believe a mayor and a geographically elected council is a better form of government to represent our rapidly growing Utah County. Having more representation means that more voices are heard. Utah County is not a small county. With the growing population there are different needs. Having a mayor and five representatives will better ensure that those in smaller areas have their voices heard.
Those who oppose Proposition 9 argue that a vote "yes" will cause a larger government and tax increases. They use Salt Lake County as an example. However, Salt Lake is only one county that uses this form of government. For instance, Cache County has had no significant budget increases and they have been using this form of government for a lot longer. I realize that appointing a mayor and his ability to appoint staff members could potentially increase the money it takes to run our county, but I would hope that we elect a fiscally smart mayor who chooses carefully.
Looking at it from a different angle, it will be more challenging to raise taxes because instead of having the majority vote be two out of three, like it is now, it would then be three out of five with more representation for our large population. More voices, in this instance, leads to more checks and balances, and less opportunity for corruption and unnecessary tax increases.
There is no perfect form of government, but I believe Proposition 9 is better for Utah County than what we have now. We have seen how it works in other counties and with a large county like ours, we need better and more representation. Proposition 9 accounts for that.
In conclusion, I'm asking the people of Utah County to please vote yes to Prop 9.
-- Aubrey Passey, American Fork