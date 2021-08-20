True colors shine through in response to masking
Covid has shown what a self centered, uncaring group of people many of us has become. They have no compassion for their fellow man or woman only themselves. I have seen the fights over masks at school. Do they have no concern for their children or any others they come in contact with? Maybe they have so many children if some of them get sick they have others. Then there are the ones that bully and yell at someone who chooses to wear a mask. Aren’t they taking their right to choose away? Then there are the ones that stab, shoot etc employees at stores because they are doing their job by asking them to put a mask on for the half hour they will be there. Maybe they should have used curb service instead. They can think about that in jail. I’ve heard people say we need to thin the herd, or they are old anyway, and the line jumpers {you know who you are} taking a shot from someone who needs it much worse than you. People are dying alone with no one to hold their hand scared. If this was a disease that only affected the person not taking precautions that’s one thing but you’re affecting everyone around you. What if it’s your parents or your child you kill; you can’t take it back. I thought we were better than this. I guess not.
— Merlene Peay, American Fork