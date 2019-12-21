I have consistently voted Republican my whole life because I value conservative ideals. But when I heard that Donald Trump was running as a Republican I was utterly disgusted. His racist and xenophobic statements frankly scared me. This man is no conservative.
I can't help but think of the irony that a party that has always professed to stand on such great ideals would support a man as despicable as Trump. Since the election he has continued to be a manipulative bully with no regard for the Constitution. I believe that he will go down in history as the worst president our country has ever seen.
While I would like to have a president that I agree with on political issues, I believe it is even more important to have a president who is a man of integrity.
Perhaps what is even more disappointing is the lengths Republicans have gone to defend this man despite the overwhelming evidence that he needs to be removed from office. It has really caused me to lose a lot of faith in the Republican Party and I will have to stop voting for Republican candidates if this continues. I implore Senator Romney and others in Congress who claim to champion the Constitution to stand up to the president and complete a thorough investigation into his conduct.
BY ALLEN SPELLMAN, Springville