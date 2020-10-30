Trump or Biden? The choice is clear
To those "Republicans for Biden" or those undecided how they will vote -- remember that casting a vote for Biden/Harris will be a vote that supports abortion, open borders, higher taxes -- (for all), the Green New Deal, defunding the police, threatens our 2nd amendment, gives our jobs/manufacturing away, socialism, and a dictatorship of the extreme left by packing the courts.
No one's asking Biden the hard questions. And often, when asked his direction, he says he'll tell us the answer after the election. That's evasive and scary to me. That alone would make me think twice. Trump has had to fight every step of the way, dealing with The Russian Hoax, a "Trumped-up" impeachment and now Nancy Pelosi is back at it again with the 25th amendment. That is the kind of behavior that has exhausted and divided our country.
Trump stands for everything Biden is not. The choice is clear. You may not like Trump's personality or tweets, but if you think Joe Biden is squeaky clean and honest you better look again. May we search deep, do our homework and ask ourselves what kind of a country we want to leave our children and grandchildren.
-- Sandra Bunch, Springville