I am a lifelong conservative and Republican, and I am concerned by our president's behavior. Facts are stubborn things, and the facts that have been revealed during this impeachment inquiry indicate that President Trump attempted to subvert U.S. foreign policy for his own personal gain.
Withholding congressionally-sanctioned funds, conditional upon Ukraine announcing publicly that they would investigate Trump's political opponent, is not only unbecoming of the highest office in our nation, it is a betrayal of our trust.
These facts are uncontested, and the details have been continually released throughout public testimonies and hard evidence. This abuse of power is sobering. It is wrong. And it is up to Congress to determine whether it meets the standard of an impeachable "high crime or misdemeanor."
Based on the evidence presented, I believe that President Trump should be impeached. It is time to draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough. We cannot continue to disregard the manner in which our current president repeatedly disregards truth, decency, integrity and what is right for the American people.
I call on our Congressional representatives, especially Senator Romney and Senator Lee (both of whom I voted for), to examine the evidence clearly and dispassionately; to be swayed by principle not popularity, and to be loyal to our country and not to a political party. The task before our Republican leaders is especially crucial.
I hope they can find the courage to act. The future of our country is at stake.
Alicia Alba, Lindon