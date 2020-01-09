U.S. sovereignty at stake
We have a very dangerous situation going on right now in the Senate.
The USMCA, or United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has reached the Senate and will be voted on. If this were to pass, it would give us a European Union-style government with these two countries, which would be a disaster.
It would destroy and do away with the sovereignty of the U.S. which we need in order to govern ourselves. If this passes, we will find our Constitution destroyed because it will be replaced by this tri-country government that overrules our own national Constitution. This is very dangerous. It’s very important that all citizens get on the phone or email Sen. Romney and Sen. Lee and tell them how important it is to vote against this. Thank you.
Beverly Kingsford, Orem