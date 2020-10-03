Understanding past tragedies is wisdom
In the first presidential debate, President Trump was asked a question from Chris Wallace about systemic racism. Without answering, he responded in part concerning diversity training that, "They were teaching people to hate our country, and I'm not going to allow that to happen."
Trump has been critical of racial education before. History can be viewed through the eyes of those in power or the powerless. Through politicians and landowners or minorities and workers. Not all perspectives paint the United States in a kind light.
Our past is marked with ugly scars. Of Native Americans being slaughtered. Of children working in coal mines. Of strikers being killed at gunpoint. Of Black people being lynched. Of women being minimized as her husband's property.
There are times it is appropriate to focus on the progress, the heroes and the inspirational. But there is also wisdom is understanding our past tragedies and missteps.
When we allow ourselves to see a complete and honest history, it reminds us to move forward without leaving anyone behind.
-- Veronika Tait, Saratoga Springs