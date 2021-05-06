Unequal music restrictions hit a sour note
My name is Hailey Allfrey. I’m a senior at Skyridge High School, member of Student Council, vice president of the chamber choir, intramurals club member, member of the women’s golf team, soccer player, powderpuff champion, basketball addict, and sports enthusiast.
Being an avid sports fan, and a Skyridge enthusiast, I have been extremely grateful for all the work and decisions made by organizations and schools to allow sporting competitions to occur this year. I recognize the many challenges that have been presented with the COVID-19 virus, and I can imagine how overwhelming it must’ve been to have the responsibility to make many hard decisions when all parties can’t be pleased.
After the events of the year, however, an ugly bias has been brought to light. Football, marching band, cross country, basketball, wrestling, soccer, cheer, tennis, drill, and track were all allowed to happen in the 2020-2021 school year, and happen safely. Testing has been provided to schools to test athletes for COVID-19 and apply quarantine procedures when necessary to allow for safe sporting events to happen without masks.
Yet the arts programs have been extremely limited and given the most restrictions. Organizations such as the UHSAA have claimed that choir, orchestra and band festivals must happen online because of their inability to stay safe, according to COVID-19 guidelines. This argument wasn’t made for the teams standing next to each other on sidelines, often without masks, and sweating on each other. Musicians on the other hand are required to wear masks while practicing, performing, and socially distanced.
Despite petitions and countless emails being sent from across the state of Utah, the pleas for reconsideration were ignored. Choirs, orchestras and bands were required to submit online recordings for region festivals and competitions. Unfortunately, the influence of money plays a role on how well a school placed. Access to better recording equipment creates an unlevel playing field for students who put the same amount of effort into the arts as athletes do into their sports. District guidelines still required performers to test weekly at the same time as the athletes in order to record their video submissions. The testing was available, they were adhering to the safety guidelines provided by the CDC and respective school districts, and yet they were required to be an online event.
Sports are important to me, my family, my community, my lifestyle and my world. BUT SO IS MUSIC! It deserves the same amount of respect, and so do the musicians that dedicate their time, attention and talents to creating it.
-- Hailey Brielle Allfrey, Lehi