Utah County Commission power grab
The Utah County Commissioners, Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich, have voted to permanently store control of the county's budget process under their leadership. If this occurs, they will have complete control over the budget, including the right to create, vote on, and implement it without any oversight. This is not how the government should be. Different areas of government should have checks and balances with one another, making it nearly impossible to completely control something, like the budget. Henderson, a resident of Spanish Fork said, “In practicality, this means that essentially two people will be in charge of proposing, voting on, and executing a half a billion dollar budget! That’s insane, and completely out of alignment with principles of good government.” I greatly agree with him. This should be cause for concern among the people of Utah County. We will not stand for this.
The Constitution states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.--That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.” If the government starts taking power to make themselves stronger, we, the people, have a right to remove that power.
— Emma Kimber, Lehi