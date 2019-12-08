To the Utah Lake letter by Anna Lee published Nov. 25, I give a hearty amen to most of what was covered. However, I add these points to consider:
- Utah Lake is not experiencing algal conditions any different than it has for many, many years. It has "always" grown a lot of algae and always will!
- The biggest difference is that regulatory agencies now have better (and developing methodologies) for identifying algal blooms and are using the "we had better cover any possible liability" approach by alarming the public that some blooms might make it dangerous on the lake. In fact it is a very small real threat to humans -- but don't swim in nor drink blue-green scum!
- This agency approach has been worsened by the fact that they mistakenly set a policy that requires treatment plants to remove part of the phosphorus and nitrogen with the goal of reducing algal growth. The fact is that even if all of the treatment plant nutrients were removed, the lake still naturally receives much more nutrients than the algae can use. In other words -- the several hundred million dollars being spent on treatment plant nutrient removal is an absolute waste! It will not reduce algal growth since the lake has a natural surplus of nutrients. We can do many things to enhance overall public use of this marvelous lake; but hopefully the authorities will stop trying to make its water quality something that can not be. Actually the lake water quality is very good for this class of lake.
LaVere B. Merritt, Provo