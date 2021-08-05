This summer’s hot weather and lack of rain are again encouraging heavy algal blooms on Utah Lake. The latest bloom was recently reported in the Herald: https://www.heraldextra.com/news/local/central/lakewide-toxic-algae-warning-advisory-issued-for-utah-lake/article_ced2ecad-0ae4-5ada-892b-e3f296ea6ed5.html
A few comments:
Some algal toxins are very toxic, but those kinds are rare in Utah Lake — AND ARE VERY RARELY HIGH ENOUGH TO BE OF CONCERN IN UTAH LAKE!
However, wisdom dictates we avoid direct-contact recreation when a big bloom is dying away. Most of the time Utah Lake is just fine for skiing, swimming, and essentially all of the time for fishing and boating.
The bigger problem is that the State has over-hyped the toxin danger in order to support their VERY EXPENSIVE, UNNECESSARY phosphorus-removal program. As a result, many people are afraid to use the Lake anytime. THE LAKE IS JUST FINE MOST OF THE TIME — A WONDERFUL RECREATION LAKE!
It’s essential for effective lake management to first recognize that Utah Lake has always had, and will always have, heavy algal growth. The Lake receives some 30 times more phosphorus than needed for its algae – at least 10 times more than needed just from natural atmospheric dust alone in our dusty Great Basin area. As a consequence, even complete phosphorus removal at sewage treatment plants, costing many hundreds of millions of dollars, will not make any significant difference in Lake algal growth. The only difference sewage phosphorus removal will make is 2 to 4 times higher monthly sewer bills for all of us!
— LaVere Merritt, Provo