Utah should incentivize clean air initiative
It's easy to tell why air pollution is bad, and in Utah it is something we deal with every day. Many of us have family members that deal with breathing problems caused by pollution. The area around Salt Lake City has one of the lowest rated air qualities in the entire United States. The poor air quality has been proven to shorten lifespans and kills more than 400 people a year.
Studies have found that 85% of this pollution is caused by the burning of fossil fuels, and half of it is from motor vehicles. In the winter it becomes a big problem when there is an inversion. An inversion is when air flow stops in the valley, and the polluted air stays in one place. The large number of commuters combined with the topography of the area are the two biggest factors affecting the air.
In order to mitigate these factors, Utah government has recommended personal choices like driving fuel efficient vehicles, carpooling and using public transit. In terms of personal health, officials have advised against going outdoors when the air quality gets bad, especially with pre-existing health conditions. One current issue that is a concern is the complications that could be caused by the combination of the air quality and COVID-19.
In terms of legislative responses, the Utah government has had an unsteady response, with some choices that might worsen air quality. One case being the new fee targeting owners of full-electric and hybrid vehicles. The motivation of the fee is to get the money lost from the tax on the gas purchased by other vehicle owners, by putting a $60 fee on current owners of these vehicles to acquire funding for road construction and maintenance. The issue with this is it sends a terrible message to people who want to choose a more environmentally friendly vehicle. With as many commuters as it has, Utah should place more incentives for people wanting to adopt these technologies, rather than placing fees in their way and decreasing the already existing incentives to own them.
What I would like to see is more communication from the state to its people about choices that could be made in personal life to decrease emissions. We need legislation that would place incentives on the use of clean energy. The Utah government should re-evaluate its priorities, because this is an issue that affects everyone. Clean fresh air is something we would all benefit from, and while there are uncontrollable factors, like the geography of the valley, there are undoubtedly issues caused by pollution we put into the air.
-- Kai Morris, Lehi