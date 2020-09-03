Letter: Vetoing my previous vote for Kaufusi
Provo Mayor Kaufusi has vetoed a unanimous vote by the Provo city council for a mask mandate. I originally voted for Kaufusi but I am regretting that vote now.
After the city council unanimously voted in favor of the mask mandate, Kaufusi wants to turn around and make a statement against the health of her own constituents by vetoing the council’s vote. Kaufusi is obviously pandering to the far right fringe base in Provo.
My wife teaches at BYU and if she contracts the virus as a result of students running around Provo without masks (which we have seen frequently on social media) because Kaufusi has sanctioned — as well as encouraged it — by her veto, I will hold Mayor Kaufusi personally responsible. So will a large portion of her previous base.
— Kim Thomson, Provo