Medicaid expansion could help prevent teenage suicides
The leading cause of death for teenagers between the ages of 10-17 in Utah is suicide.
This frightening thought that one of my peers could be a part of that statistic is made very real when Utah’s suicide rates keep increasing. There are things that the state can do to attempt to drop these numbers. One of the main ways is providing mental health services that are affordable and covered.
Medicaid expansion is being considered at this time. It would provide the ability to give a larger amount of people access to have mental health services covered. The concern of accessible, affordable health care is a significant issue in the Utah government this year.
With the consistent increase of more suicides and our large opioid issue, it would be beneficial to introduce the expansion of Medicaid to Utah because it would provide more people with the help that they need. Living in the 3rd congressional district, it is good to have John Curtis’ support on the improvement of health care.
He states on his website Curtis House, “These programs have a real and direct impact on many lives. As your Congressman, I am committed to keeping these programs strong and available for those who need it now and making sure that they are sustainable for future generations.”
It is of great importance to me personally that health care is expanded because I am in the age group that it is most common for me to see my peers die from a self-inflicted death, and the opportunity for more people to have affordable mental health services will provide reduced suicide rates according to Maria Catellucci’s article on Modern health care.
The goal is to keep the suicide rates down and the affordable health care programs accessible to a broader amount of Utah’s population.
Raine Martinez, Lehi
Visioning survey off base with electric vehicle expectations
I recently took the Envision Utah Valley Visioning online survey, and read the related plans for the Point of the Mountain area.
You may know that they plan to dramatically raise the number of electric cars on the road. I understand and agree with the desire to preserve local air quality by minimizing future emissions, but what is being proposed is a downright silly idea.
There’s no way 50% or even 20% of the cars in the area will be electric anytime soon. Vehicle turnover is too slow, and the demand just isn’t high enough, which isn’t only because of a lack of charging stations.
Even in countries where charging stations are vastly more common than in the United States, demand for EVs plummets whenever governments cut subsidies. Even some major manufacturers, like Honda, don’t think EVs are going mainstream.
Other types of vehicles look more promising. Car manufacturers are always looking for ways to improve fuel economy in combustion engines, which will reduce emissions indirectly.
Hybrid vehicles are more popular and more convenient than purely electric ones. Even hydrogen fuel cell cars are lurking in the shadows, waiting for a breakthrough in the cost of fuel. Building charging stations and throwing money and preferred parking at EV buyers is a waste, and if I’m wrong, charging stations will appear on their own when demand goes up.
We would be better off focusing on public transportation (which can be electric more practically, and reduces traffic) either way.
Zachary Hunsaker, Lehi