Vote 'no' to Amendment E
My wife and I received our ballots this past week and began researching the issues, especially those to which we had not been exposed to any information. I was shocked by the contents of Amendment E to the state constitution regarding hunting and fishing rights.
At first, I kind of chuckled that a special interest group was attempting to make their particular form of recreation a natural right in the state constitution. Wait! Seriously? An amendment to the state constitution? I have been an avid hunter and fisherman my entire life and do feel that these activities should be preserved. However, making an amendment to the state constitution is not the way to go about it. Amending the state constitution for this activity goes way overboard and should properly be done by legislation.
Part 3 in particular narrows the abilities of our state wildlife and land managers to use best practices to manage wildlife and ecosystems for everyone, not just for hunting and fishing. For example, Part 3 of the amendment reads, "Public hunting and fishing shall be the "preferred" means of managing and controlling wildlife." This line of the amendment is extremely narrow and is not scientifically sound for many situations. It would mean that hunting and fishing would always be given priority even when other wholistic approaches to ecosystem management would work much better to conserve our wildlife and public lands.
The protection of this special interest while excluding others would not best serve our state and should not be a part of our state constitution. I encourage a vote of "no" against amendment E.
-- Alan Myrup, Orem