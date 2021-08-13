Please warn us ahead of time.
With 4th of July, Pioneer Day and New Years Day we know when to expect fireworks. The State or city government gives us dates for legal fireworks so that we can prepare, not just to participate in the activity, but also to prepare our neighbor who suffers from PTSD, to prepare our children when they are trying to go to sleep, or to bring our pets in. The sudden Friday night event that appears to have taken place at the Splash Summit Water Park was unexpected. The family dog is cowering under the bushes and someone's children are crying down the street. Surely the event had a permit with the City and someone knew in advance that this was going to happen. A note in my utility bill or in the newspaper would be appreciated.
— Michael Scheetz, Provo