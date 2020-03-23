It is not politicizing COVID-19 to question our government's response and decisions, especially regarding this virus. Questions should be asked now. Anyone who tells us it's unpatriotic or partisan to question, criticize or investigate any administration is telling us to set aside our rights of citizenship. It's akin to telling us to "sit down, shut-up and go-with-the-flow, they know what's best for you."
We must question and investigate every aspect of this pandemic, even as it's happening. How can we learn from our mistakes if we don't flesh them out, accept accountability, learn and, hopefully, not repeat them in the future days, weeks and months as this virus spreads from one state to another? If we don't accomplish these crucial steps now, we weaken ourselves. Let's learn from the hotspots of the world so we can save more lives here in Utah.
To that end, we do ourselves a disservice by insulating ourselves from avenues of information. Like it or not, journalists are the ones who have access to ask questions. They have investigative tools Americans don't; they have trusted sources who share information; leaking information to us is not traitorous. It's how we discovered Nixon's failing.
A healthy scrutiny of all media is important, but to ignore most outlets, focusing on only one or two, is not trusting our own ability to seek knowledge, our own ability to reason, our own intuition and our own judgment. Discernment can't be utilized unless we seek many sources of information, not just ones who report what makes us feel good or supports our personal views. Now, more than ever we need all the information we can get to protect our health and save lives.
This isn't policy, it's protection.
In the coming weeks, we're going to see and read real accounts from the medical community, from the "front-lines" of this war with COVID-19. These will be the real, raw accounts from our fellow Americans. Doctors and nurses are going to question, criticize and praise the government's role in this fight. They already are. Let's give them the right to be authentic and truthful, without accusing them of being "fake news."
— CHRISTINE COFFMAN, Provo resident