Utahns seem pleased by the introduction of Tier 3 fuel to our state. By substantially lowering emissions we can also improve our air quality by choosing to purchase gas at stations selling this fuel.
This individual action while important, may only produce minimal results as we struggle to make a difference in this fight for our planet and the generations to come.
Adopting a systematic solution to address both pollution and climate change multiplies our effect. Another way to take meaningful action is to promote the passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) now before Congress. Passage of HR 763 would dramatically alter the amount of CO2 emissions from major sources of greenhouse gases.
Taxes would be collected on carbon emissions and allocated to all Americans to spend as they choose. The bill includes border adjusted pricing, ensuring U.S. firms will be protected from imports not accounting for their carbon emissions. This approach has bipartisan support, and appeals to those preferring market-based solutions over regulatory control.
Please contact your legislators and express support for HR 763, which will usher in another effective, systematic change. Who wouldn't be pleased by that?
BY ROBERT LINDSLEY, Salt Lake City