What about computer-less Baby Boomers?
To the committees of the Utah County Health Department & The D.M.V:
I think it is a crying shame that these two organizations shun Baby Boomers just because we're not computer literate. We have all tried to get an appointment to get a COVID shot, but no such luck. The Utah County Health Department, they make it just for the people who know about computers and how to download this process. What a slap in the face for us Baby Boomers. I’m 75 years old, I have not a clue, have no family or grandkids to help me out. I guess what I’m saying, "Kill off the old people first."
I also got a notice from the Utah Motor Vehicle Registration: They said: “The Utah DMV no longer sends renewal notices by postal mail. Reminders are now sent by email.” Well that does us Baby Boomers a lot of good. We have no computers or email. I guess we will all go delinquent, these systems need to change for us old folks.
-- David Johnson, Spanish Fork