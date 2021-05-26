What we have here is a failure to respect the law
Why is it that people today believe it is wrong to have to take a vaccine? These same adults all had to be vaccinated before they could ever go to school as children.
I’ll tell you what has happened. We have seen a precipitous slide in the rule of law in America. We saw such an explosion of felony crime in the last half of the 20th century that misdemeanor crime is no longer even a thing.
We have seen a decline or elimination of laws dealing with personal behavior like adultery, gambling, prostitution, bankruptcy, drug abuse, pornography and abortion. All that stuff is just fine today.
Prosecution of white-collar crime committed by bankers, insurers and corporate CEOs has evaporated too, as evidenced by the 2008 recession do-nothing aftermath.
We don’t want to impeach public servants for their malfeasance in office either. Today our two main political parties are libertarians (former Republicans), and anarchists (former Democrats).
We don’t teach civics in school anymore.
Today, if you want it, take it. If you don’t want it, don’t take it.
Hesitancy? Our hesitancy is not in taking vaccines, but in respecting rule of law.
--Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross