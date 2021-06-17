What's in your wallet?
I wish to thank the Daily Herald for the opinion cartoon of June 15 depicting the relationship we have with our so-called allies. In it, senile President Biden is oblivious to Boris Johnson picking his pocket.
In the early '60s I was living in Germany, where the U.S. and the Canadians asked for a new status of forces agreement (SOFA). The West German government refused, and the Canadians simply packed up and went home. We gutless Americans refused to do likewise.
We have spent trillions of dollars defending Western Europe and have rarely received a word of thanks in return. Those people pay next to nothing for their own defense. The people Biden assures that "We're back!" are thankless parasites who are bleeding us dry financially and demanding more.
President Trump demanded that the deadbeat, blood-sucker, hangers-on "friends" pay the price for their own defense and the Left screamed like a stuck pig.
It is time for us to send a bill to Western Europe for defending them. We also need Russia to repay the $11.3 billion ($180 billion in today's money) for the supplies sent to them under lend-lease from 1941-1945.
The United States has been the "prodigal son" of the world during the 20th century, letting phony friends take advantage of us while they kick us in the shins and slap us in the face and demand more money each time.
I have said it many times. The U.S. has no friends in the world. Just people that want to use us, and we are stupid enough to let them do it.
-- Neil Mitchell, Provo