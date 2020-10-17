Why am I voting for Joe Biden?
The federal government, despite all its imperfections and inefficiencies, has been, and can yet be, a powerful force for good. We need look no further than the promotion of education through land-grant universities, access to greater economic opportunity through the Homestead Act, environmental protection through a system of National Parks and protected places, the abolition of slavery and the (still unfinished) Reconstruction, and the creation of a social safety net through Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare, among many other past and present examples.
Behind all of these policies were people who believed in a better future and made immense sacrifices for those beliefs. Donald Trump lacks a belief in a better future for anyone except himself and his close friends and family. He avoids contributing his resources for a greater end, as shown by his exploitation of tax loopholes to avoid paying his fair share. And he has shown an absence of principled belief by his lifelong pattern of avoiding any sacrifices.
Joe Biden, on the other hand, is a decent and widely respected man of public service. Public figures across the political spectrum have endorsed his character (even Lindsey Graham). He is no stranger to sacrifice and loss, and he has detailed how that has shaped his empathy and made him a more empathetic leader. He believes in an America that is bigger than himself and our narrow partisan squabbles. He respects the rule of law, and will uphold his oath, if elected, to justly and impartially execute the laws of our country.
This makes the choice on November 3rd easy and clear.
-- Adam Stevenson, Provo