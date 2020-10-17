Why am I voting for President Trump?
To me, what President Trump has accomplished and will accomplish is far more important than flaws in his personality.
What has President Trump accomplished?
1. President Trump has preserved our Constitution, Bill of Rights and our Democratic Republic by appointing conservative, constitutional Supreme Court Justices.
2. He has built the strongest economy in decades. The best for Blacks and Hispanics.
3. He has made strides in securing our border with Mexico.
4. He strongly opposes the Democrats trying to stack the deck in the Supreme Court.
5. President Trump strongly opposes the liberal Democrats in their attempt to get rid of the Electoral College.
6. He has exposed the media giant's promulgation of fake news.
7. President Trump brilliantly uses Twitter to immediately counter the multiple, daily, mostly distorted or false attacks on him.
8. He has challenged the left's shutting down conservative speech on college campuses.
9. He has been successful in our international fight against terrorism.
10. President Trump is putting great pressure on Iran to stop Iran's world-wide exporting of terrorism.
11. He has taken tough measures to reduce China's unfair trade practices.
12. He has successfully renegotiated trade agreements with Mexico, Canada and Japan, which are more favorable to the USA.
While candidate Joe Biden is a nice guy, he is the weakest presidential candidate I have ever seen. My daughter-in-law told my granddaughter, "I am going to vote for Joe Biden. But I hope he resigns or dies soon so his pick for vice president, Kamala Harris, can be president." Kamala Harris was the "most liberal compared to all senators" in 2019, according to GovTrack, the nonpartisan government transparency watchdog. Kamala is to the left of even her Democratic-Socialist colleague Sen. Bernie Sanders. A vote for Joe Biden will lead us down the path for socialism.
-- Curtiss E Weidmer, Orem