Some of the candidates for City Council run together in their campaign advertising on signs and pamphlets.
Do they run together because they are afraid they can not win the Council seat on their own merits?
Do they run together because they think they can slide in on the coattails of a stronger candidate?
Do they run together because they think if someone knows that one of their candidates in their advertisement is strong, they will vote for the others assuming they are good candidates too.
Is this a slippery way for someone to run for office?
— Curt Weidmer, Orem